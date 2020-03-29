UK should be prepared for significant period of coronavirus lockdown

UK should be prepared for significant period of coronavirus lockdownReuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:50 IST
Britons should be prepared for a significant period in lockdown as the government tries to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.
"Everyone I think does have to prepare for a significant period when these measures are still in place," he told the BBC.
