Kerala couple praise facilities at govt hospital after

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 15:05 IST
A Kerala couple who spent 21 days in a government medical college hospital fighting novel coronavirus infection, on Sunday hailed the medical care provided at the facility and said they were grateful to the doctors and nurses who brought them back to life. "All should cooperate with the government and the Health Department in the implementation of lockdown," said Robin from Chengalam in Kottayam district.

He and his wife were discharged from the isolation facility of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on March 25 after 21 days of treatment. They got the viral infection from the parents of Robin's wife came from Italy.

"Follow everything the government and health authorities are telling you. They are working day in and day out to prevent the spread of the virus," Robin along with his wife, told various television channels from their home. He said he does not think that the COVID-19 disease is deadly.

Sharing their experience within the four walls of the isolation facility of the Government medical college hospital, Robin showered praises on the nurses and doctors, saying they did such an amazing job instilling confidence in them. "Initially, we were scared because the newspapers and media were filled with stories of COVID-19 deaths from various countries. We could overcome from this mental trauma with the help of the doctors and nurses of the hospital," he said.

He said the 21-day long stay at the hospital changed his perception about the government facilities in the state. "Our general thinking is that the government hospitals are having their own limitations. But that perception is proved wrong. We got world class treatment from the Kottayam Medical College hospital", he said.

Robin said he was happy as his neighbours and friends with whom he had contacts were not transmitted the virus. He also said they felt sad when the people blamed his in-laws who came from Italy for spreading the virus in Ranni in Pathanamthitta district.

