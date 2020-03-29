Swiss govt says 257 dead from coronavirus, 14,336 tested positive

Swiss govt says 257 dead from coronavirus, 14,336 tested positiveReuters | Vienna | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 15:33 IST
The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 257, the country's public health agency said on Sunday, up from 235 people the previous day.
The number of confirmed cases also increased to 14,336 from 13,213 on Saturday, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss