116 samples have turned out negative for COVID-19 in Lucknow

About 116 samples that were tested for coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday have turned out negative for the virus.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-03-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 16:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

About 116 samples that were tested for coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday have turned out negative for the virus. The 78 samples processedon Saturday and 38 samples which were tested on Sunday all have come negative, said Dr. Sudhir Singh, Isolation Ward incharge, King George's Medical University, Lucknow.

"The seven people admitted here are stable and healthy," he added. Earlier on Sunday, four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of confirmed positive cases in the district to 31, according to the District Information Officer Rakesh Kumar.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of positive cases in the state stands at 55, including one foreign national. The total number of positive corornavirus cases in the country till now is 979. (ANI)

