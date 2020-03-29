Total number of COVID-19 patients rises to 21 in Haryana

The total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 21, with a fresh case reported from Ambala, officials said on Sunday. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Haryana stands at 21, as per the bulletin of the state's health department. The northern state has reported 10 cases from Gurgaon, four from Panipat, three from Faridabad and one each from Palwal, Panchkula, and Sonipat

The test reports of 153 samples are awaited, while 455 samples were found negative, the bulletin said. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the state stands at six, including five from Gurgaon and one from Faridabad, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.