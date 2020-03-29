Left Menu
Development News Edition

#LockdownOrDie: populous Indonesia under pressure

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:27 IST
#LockdownOrDie: populous Indonesia under pressure

Indonesia's government faced increasing calls to tighten restrictions on movement as deaths from the coronavirus rose by 12 to 114 on Sunday in the world's fourth most populous nation which has so far resisted blanket lockdowns. With 1,285 infections also confirmed in the nation of 260 million people, a hashtag translating as #LockdownOrDie trended on social media, while politicians, doctors and rights leaders all urged stricter action, especially in the capital Jakarta.

Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD has said legislation is being prepared so regions can limit movements, but he has not explained when it would be ready or how far it would go. In Jakarta, however, police were planning road closure simulations in readiness. The city of 10 million has already shut schools and public spaces until April 19.

Budi Setiyadi, a transportation ministry official, told Reuters the government was "regulating" for the setup of checkpoints at the city's access points. And Syafrin Liputo, Jakarta transportation agency chief, said a potential quarantine would be discussed on Monday by central government and could encompass Jakarta and surrounding areas, affecting around 30 million people.

There have been 68 deaths and 675 infections in the capital. "There are a lot of people who have called on the central government to put in place a lockdown policy, especially in epicentres," said Halik Malik, spokesman of the Indonesian Doctors Association.

President Joko Widodo has encouraged social distancing but questioned whether Indonesians have the discipline for lockdowns, in contrast with other nations in Southeast Asia such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand. China, where the coronavirus originated, placed some 500 million people under restrictions at one point, while India has ordered a lockdown of its more than 1.3 billion people.

Indonesia's National Commission on Human Rights, a government body, wants a regional quarantine in areas categorized as "red zones" due to high health risks. Of major concern is whether the virus will spread during the "mudik" when millions of Indonesians traditionally leave cities for hometowns after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in May.

The city of Tegal, which like Jakarta is on the densely populated island of Java, said it would impose some restrictions from Monday. The eastern province of Papua closed airports, sea ports and land borders on Thursday, but was ordered to reopen them by the central government. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin, Christian Schmollinger and Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Shilpa Shetty contributes Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund

After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday said that she has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakhs to Prime Minister Narendra Modis PM-CARES Fund. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and also u...

Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killed

A plane carrying eight people caught fire on Sunday while attempting to take off from Manilas airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said. The plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers...

Army doctor, junior commissioned officer test positive for coronavirus: Official sources.

Army doctor, junior commissioned officer test positive for coronavirus Official sources....

To beat price rise amid lockdown, Bengal govt starts selling

People living in Kolkata will now be able to order raw fish online as the West Bengal government launched an app to tackle rising prices amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020