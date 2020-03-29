Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 416 in a day

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:08 IST
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 416 in a day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, the epicenter of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 416 in a day to some 6,360, a source familiar with the data said on Sunday. The daily deaths were down sharply from Saturday's tally of 542, which was the second-largest since the outbreak first emerged just over 5 weeks ago.

The number of cases in the region, which includes the country's financial capital Milan, increased by some 1,592 to approximately 41,007, the source said. On Saturday there were 2,117 new cases.

The nationwide tally will be released at around 6.00 p.m. (1600 GMT). On Saturday, the national death toll stood at 10,023, the highest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

UK life may not be normal for six months or longer: official

Britains deputy chief medical officer warned Sunday that life may not return to normal for six months or more, as the country battles the coronavirus outbreakJenny Harries said the current lockdown would be reviewed every three weeks, warni...

Lockdown curbs eased to allow transportation of all goods; borders sealed to check migrant movements

As an unprecedented nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 entered its 5th day, the government on Sunday eased some restrictions to allow transportation of all essential and non-essential goods but ordered effective sealing of all state and...

Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 131 with 1,815 new cases

Turkeys deaths from the coronavirus increased by 23 to 131 on Sunday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,815 to 9,217, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Some 105 patients have recovered so far.The minister added on Twitter that 9...

Partisan divide returns in U.S. Congress on coronavirus next steps

Fresh partisan divisions flared on Sunday on the next steps for the U.S. Congress in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, with the top House of Representatives Republican casting doubt on the need for more economic stimulus legislation whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020