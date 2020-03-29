Coronavirus: Reports of 9 Nashik samples awaited

Coronavirus: Reports of 9 Nashik samples awaitedPTI | Nashik | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:53 IST
The reports of nine swab samplessent for coronavirus testing are awaited as on Sunday, healthofficials in Maharashtra's Nashik said
The district does not have any COVID-19 patient asyet, they said.
