Ireland reports 10 more coronavirus deaths to bring total to 46

Ireland reports 10 more coronavirus deaths to bring total to 46Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:25 IST
Ten more patients have died from COVID-19 infections in Ireland to bring the total death toll to 46, the Department of Health said on Sunday.
It confirmed 200 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,615.
