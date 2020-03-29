23 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, total mounts to 72

With 23 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 72 on Sunday, according to the Delhi Health Department. Till Saturday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 49, including two deaths.

Of the 72 cases reported so far, 64 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the health department said. Five patients have been discharged, two have died and one migrated out of the country, it added.

A 60-year-old old Yemini national who died at a private hospital here on Thursday became the second casualty of COVID-19 in Delhi, authorities had said on Saturday. Total number of coronavirus samples sent for testing till date stands at 2,049 and reports for 1,680 have been received, the health department said.

A total of 2,09,567 passengers who returned from the coronavirus-hit countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 29 and placed under surveillance, it said. According to the health department, as many as 19,782 passengers were screened at the Delhi airport between March 18 and 22 by medical teams.

Out of these, it said, 18,573 passengers are in home quarantine and 1,142 are in quarantine at government facilities. As many as 17,956 contacts (of people who tested positive for COVID-19) are under home quarantine till date and 1,639 have completed their 14-day quarantine, it said, adding that house to house surveillance for contact tracing of positive cases is being done by health workers across districts.

Crisis Support and Counselling Centre (CSCC) at Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) is operational from 8 AM to 8 PM on all seven days for counselling, the health department said. Video conference facility for counselling at the CSCC, IHBAS is also available (Skype ID - CSCCIHBAS), it said.

