Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, total mounts to 72

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:48 IST
23 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, total mounts to 72

With 23 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 72 on Sunday, according to the Delhi Health Department. Till Saturday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 49, including two deaths.

Of the 72 cases reported so far, 64 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the health department said. Five patients have been discharged, two have died and one migrated out of the country, it added.

A 60-year-old old Yemini national who died at a private hospital here on Thursday became the second casualty of COVID-19 in Delhi, authorities had said on Saturday. Total number of coronavirus samples sent for testing till date stands at 2,049 and reports for 1,680 have been received, the health department said.

A total of 2,09,567 passengers who returned from the coronavirus-hit countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 29 and placed under surveillance, it said. According to the health department, as many as 19,782 passengers were screened at the Delhi airport between March 18 and 22 by medical teams.

Out of these, it said, 18,573 passengers are in home quarantine and 1,142 are in quarantine at government facilities. As many as 17,956 contacts (of people who tested positive for COVID-19) are under home quarantine till date and 1,639 have completed their 14-day quarantine, it said, adding that house to house surveillance for contact tracing of positive cases is being done by health workers across districts.

Crisis Support and Counselling Centre (CSCC) at Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) is operational from 8 AM to 8 PM on all seven days for counselling, the health department said. Video conference facility for counselling at the CSCC, IHBAS is also available (Skype ID - CSCCIHBAS), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Syria declares first coronavirus death

A woman in Syria died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, marking the countrys first officially declared death from COVID-19. The woman died as soon as she was admitted to hospital, the health ministry said in a st...

Jharkhand CM inspects isolation wards at RIMS Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inspected isolation wards set up at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences RIMS in Ranchi on Sunday as part of efforts to combat COVID19.Amid nationwide lockdown for 21 days to prevent spread of coronav...

Pak insists coronavirus outbreak under control; deploys army across country to enforce lockdown

Pakistans top health official claimed on Sunday that the situation was under control as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was still limited to 1,571, even as the army was deployed across the country to enforce strict lockdown to con...

COVID-19: Employee of Air India subsidiary tests positive

An employee of the Air Indias ground handling subsidiary has tested positive for novel coronavirus, sources said on Sunday. The female employee of the Air India Air Transport Services Ltd AIATSL has been admitted to the BMC hospital in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020