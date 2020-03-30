14 medical staffers at RML sent into home quarantine; samples being tested

Fourteen medical staffers, including doctors and nurses, who were part of a team treating COVID-19 patients at RML Hospital have been sent into home quarantine and their samples are being tested, official sources said. The sources said one of the nurses developed fever since Sunday evening, so the entire team has been asked to go quarantine themselves at their homes.

"This team of six doctors and nurses and other staff from RML were exposed to COVID-19 patients and as one of the nurses developed fever since evening today the entire team has been sent for home quarantine. Their samples have been taken (for testing)," one of the sources said. Delhi has reported 72 COVID-19 cases while 1,024 cases have been reported across the country.

