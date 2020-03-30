Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria orders 14-day cessation of movement in Lagos, Abuja to fight coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 02:01 IST
Nigeria orders 14-day cessation of movement in Lagos, Abuja to fight coronavirus

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered the cessation of movement in Lagos and the capital Abuja for 14 days in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Nigeria has 97 confirmed cases, most of which have been in its two main cities. Buhari said the restrictions would begin at 11 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Monday, March 30. He said the measures would also apply to Ogun State, which neighbours Lagos State. Health experts are concerned about the potential for a widespread outbreak in a country which has around 200 million inhabitants and a poor public health system.

The president's televised speech marked his first major address to the nation since Nigeria's first confirmed coronavirus case was announced in late February. Buhari said he was "directing the cessation of all movements" in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun for an "initial period" of 14 days.

"All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period," Buhari said. The 77-year-old president, whose chief of staff last week tested positive for the highly infectious disease, said the "containment period" would be used to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases.

"We will ensure the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states," he said. Buhari said the restriction would not apply to hospitals and in health care facilities related to manufacturing and distribution.

Late on Sunday, long queues started to form at supermarkets in Lagos and Abuja. Buhari acknowledged that the restrictions may make it hard for people to feed themselves in a country where most people live on less than $2 a day.

"We are fully aware that such measures will cause much hardship and inconvenience to many citizens. But this is a matter of life and death," he said. Buhari added that "relief materials" would be distributed to communities around the states affected, but did not give further details.

Lagos, the powerhouse of Africa's biggest economy and the country's commercial capital of some 20 million people, began a seven-day partial shutdown late last week. The global coronavirus outbreak has already torpedoed Africa's biggest economy through its impact on major trade partner China, where the pandemic began. Amid low oil prices caused by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Nigeria earlier this month devalued its currency and said it must cut this year's budget by $4.9 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. German health institute warns pandemic could overstretch system paperGermanys health system could face strains similar to those in Italy if the coronavirus outbreak in the country worsen...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Tom Hanks returns to LA after bout of coronavirus media reportsTom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Aus...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86 after long illnessPolands Krzysztof Penderecki, one of the worlds most celebrated composers, died on Sunday at the age of 86, his family said...

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like Home and Pickup Man, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61. Diffie on Friday announced he had contract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020