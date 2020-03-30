Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 2

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 2PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 09:44 IST
A woman infected with the coronavirus died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to two, hospital sources said. The 54-year-old woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district breathed her last around 2 am at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where she was admitted.
She had recently returned from Chennai, where she had gone for the treatment of her daughter. Her daughter and the doctor, who was treating the woman, have been quarantined at a centre, a health department official said.
Earlier, an elderly man from Kolkata had died from COVID-19 last week. The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 21 in West Bengal, including the two deaths.
