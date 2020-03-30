Tokyo Olympics president says expects call from IOC on new Games date

Tokyo Olympics organising committee President Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that he was expecting a call from International Olympics Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach this week to decide new dates for the Games.

Last week, the IOC decided to delay the Tokyo Games, which had been scheduled to begin in July, due to the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

