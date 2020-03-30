Left Menu
Serbia to invest 5 bln euros to cope with coronavirus impact - president

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:22 IST
Serbia plans to offer about 5 billion euros ($5.54 billion) in loans and subsidies to businesses to help them cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The recovery programme, which the president announced late on Sunday, would lead to an increase in the deficit this year that would be covered from financial reserves and borrowing.

