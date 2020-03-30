Left Menu
New care beds at Christchurch Hospital fast-tracked in response to COVID-19

30-03-2020
Health Minister Dr. David Clark says 36 new intensive care beds at Christchurch Hospital's new Hagley building are being fast-tracked so they are available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health is working with contractor CPB and Canterbury DHB to enable access to the hospital's ICU, ED Radiology and associated spaces within the next two weeks.

"We all need to continue to do our bit to break the chain of transmission and slow the spread of COVID-19," Dr. David Clark says.

"As we expect the number of cases to continue to increase this week, it's vital our health services can respond effectively. "Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity is a priority area as part of our COVID-19 health response to ensure good care for our most critically affected New Zealanders.

"Work at Christchurch Hospital Hagley is now being prioritized to bring forward the availability of ICU and supporting areas. "The new $500 million hospitals have 28 adult ICU spaces and eight child ICU spaces.

"Completion of ED Radiology and associated areas are also being prioritized as part of the DHB's emergency response planning for COVID-19. "With over 300 workers on-site, including 120 workers brought in from other projects, good progress has been made. Ensuring high-quality standards on the build remains a top priority.

"I'm pleased to confirm, the Ministry handed over the ICU to Canterbury DHB earlier today and a blessing was held to mark the occasion. The DHB is working towards ICU being operational and available to take patients later next week.

"I'd like to thank everyone who is working during the Level 4 lockdown period to get the ICU finished, including contractors, consultants, and DHB staff. Work will also continue to get the rest of the hospital ready for handover to the DHB later in April.

"This is the largest hospital ever built in New Zealand. Despite the challenges that come with a project this large and complex, I'm pleased Christchurch Hospital Hagley is preparing to open. It's a fantastic facility that will serve the community well into the future," David Clark said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Coronavirus lockdown: 500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula

Over 500 Nepalese labourers returning home from different parts of India have been stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand with the Nepal government shutting its doors on them in an effort to combat coronavirus. The Nepal government extended t...

Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets

Austria will require the public to wear basic face masks in supermarkets, where they will be handed out probably from Wednesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.As of the moment these ...

Women with psychiatric disorders less likely to have second child: Study

Women who suffer from psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia following the live birth of their first child are less likely to go on to have more children, according to a study. The study, published on Monday in...

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...
