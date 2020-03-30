Left Menu
Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 300, positive tests approach 15,500

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:06 IST
Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 300, positive tests approach 15,500

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 295 people, the country's public health bureau said on Monday, rising from 257 people on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 15,475 from 14,336 on Sunday, it said. The government is due to give an update later on Monday on the epidemic situation.

