Indonesia confirms 130 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,285

Indonesia confirmed 130 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,285, a health ministry official said on Sunday.

Twelve more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 114, Achmad Yurianto, the official, said. Sixty-four people had recovered, he added. Yurianto added that the country had tested more than 6,500 people across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.