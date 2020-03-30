UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 71, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," the spokesman said.

