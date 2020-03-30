Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways making effort to supplement health care efforts in fighting COVID 19

The spectrum of steps includes modification of passenger coaches as isolation coaches, equipping the existing Railway Hospitals to meet the COVID needs, earmarking of hospital beds to meet the contingencies, recruitment of additional doctors & paramedics etc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:08 IST
Railways making effort to supplement health care efforts in fighting COVID 19
Indian Railways is planning to initially modify 5000 passenger coaches to meet the requirement of any possible exigency of keeping some corona patients in isolation as and when required by the Government. Image Credit: ANI

In order to prevent the spread of COVID 19, Indian Railways is making an all-out effort to supplement the health care efforts of the Government of India. The spectrum of steps includes modification of passenger coaches as isolation coaches, equipping the existing Railway Hospitals to meet the COVID needs, earmarking of hospital beds to meet the contingencies, recruitment of additional doctors & paramedics, etc.

All these facilities will be made available as mandated by the Government of India to those in need.

The preparations are being done across all the zones under the supervision of GMs and Medical professionals of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways is planning to initially modify 5000 passenger coaches to meet the requirement of any possible exigency of keeping some corona patients in isolation as and when required by the Government. These coaches would be equipped with basic facilities needed for isolation as per medical guidelines. In case need be, more coaches can be modified. Coaches are also going to be equipped with mosquito nets, charging points for mobiles & laptop, space for paramedics, etc. These coaches would be prepared zone wise.

Railways have 125 hospitals in India and of that more than 70 are being planned to be kept ready to be for any contingency as and when required. Efforts are being made to designate dedicated COVID wards or floors in these hospitals. Approximately 6500 hospital beds are being made ready to meet the possible needs of patients.

Indian Railways has already given a go-ahead to Zonal heads to explore the possibility of hiring doctors and paramedics from the market and also to re-employ retired railway doctors as a temporary measure to meet the increased requirement of medical supervision and assist the authorities in charge of COVID 19 control management in the region.

It may be noted that these efforts of Indian Railways have been mounted not only to supplement the efforts of the Government of India but also to contribute to the national efforts to fight the Corona Virus.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

SAT to remain closed till Apr 14 amid coronavirus pandemic

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT on Monday said it will remain closed till April 14 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain clos...

Swiss may have to top up coronavirus aid package amid rush for loans

Switzerland may have to expand its emergency fund for companies hit by coronavirus disruption, a government official said on Monday, after banks loaned out 6.6 billion Swiss francs 6.89 billion in the first four days of the scheme. That was...

Ethiopia conducts 66 laboratory tests; two COVID-19 cases confirmed

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted 66 laboratory tests within twenty-four hours and two cases are confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases twenty-three 23.The confirmed cases are a 32 years old male who came from The United ...

Govt could consider suggestions for cash transfer to unemployed workers: Niti Aayog VC

The government could consider suggestions for direct transfer of cash to unemployed workers, including migrant workers, to compensate them for loss of livelihood in the wake of the 21-day lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020