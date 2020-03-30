England coronavirus death toll rises 159 to 1,284

England coronavirus death toll rises 159 to 1,284Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:29 IST
A further 159 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in England, the National Health Service said on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed deaths in the country to 1,284.
