Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS converting trauma centre into dedicated COVID-19 hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:03 IST
AIIMS converting trauma centre into dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi has decided to ramp up its preparedness against the new coronavirus by converting its sprawling trauma centre into a "dedicated" COVID-19 hospital, official sources said on Monday. The Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre has 242 beds and 18 more were being added, they said, adding the AIIMS administration would make an official announcement soon.

The centre, which provides treatment mostly to victims of road accidents, was closed on Monday evening and trauma patients were being asked to report to the main AIIMS emergency. "All patients have already been shifted to multiple wards at main AIIMS hospital," a source said.

The facility has about 50 ICU beds and 40 in the high-dependency unit. It has about 70 ventilators. "The capacity can be ramped up, depending on the requirement," the source said.

AIIMS has set up a task force to develop a management protocol for COVID-19 and constituted several committees to be able to respond to the challenges that may prop up in the coming days. The premier hospital has closed its OPDs, including speciality services and all new and follow-up patients' registration, since 24 till further orders. It also decided to suspend the routine walk-in OPD registration since March 23 to redirect its resources to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Further, the hospital has been postponing all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries, and the administration has directed for only emergency life-saving surgeries. The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark in India on Sunday while the death toll rose to 27, according to the Union Health Ministry. Delhi has reported 72 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Doordarshan to re-telecast Golden Era shows back on television

Doordarshan is all set to make staying at home more enjoyable for people during the lockdown by bringing its Golden Era shows back on television. The following shows are scheduled for re-telecastChanakya 47 episodes, directed by Chandraprak...

11 new cases reported in JK; 11,644 under observation

JK government said on Monday 11 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported, which include three from Jammu and eight from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 49. Out of the total cases, 45 are ac...

Hard times shape speedy Saudi and Kuwaiti coronavirus response

The worlds last major coronavirus outbreak, in 2012, began in Saudi Arabia, where a faltering response allowed the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS to kill several hundred people and spread across the region. This time around, the king...

24 more test corona-positive in UP, tally inches up near century mark: Officials

As many as 24 people tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, raising the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 96, said officials. Of the 24 new corona patients, 14 are from Meerut, seven from Noida Gau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020