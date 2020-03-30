Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan hopes coronavirus cases won't top 3,500

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:08 IST
Kazakhstan hopes coronavirus cases won't top 3,500

Kazakhstan hopes to keep the number of coronavirus cases within 3,500 over the next two months, with the rate of infection peaking next month, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said on Monday. The Central Asian nation of 19 million has confirmed 302 cases of the disease and has closed its borders, locked down most of its major cities and shut down most businesses in the two biggest population centres for a week.

"This is the outlook based on which we are preparing our forces and facilities," Birtanov told a briefing. "...I hope we pass the main peak of the epidemic in April and then we will maintain quarantine measures to gradually reduce infection rates in Kazakhstan," he added.

Kazakhstan plans to spend $10 billion on a stimulus package aimed at softening the blow to its economy from the coronavirus outbreak and the collapse in the price of oil, the former Soviet republic's main export. The Nur-Sultan government said on Monday it would pay doctors involved in the anti-coronavirus campaign monthly bonuses of about $500 to $2000, depending on their qualifications and proximity to patients, as well as extra payouts in case of infection and disability or death caused by the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Doordarshan to re-telecast Golden Era shows back on television

Doordarshan is all set to make staying at home more enjoyable for people during the lockdown by bringing its Golden Era shows back on television. The following shows are scheduled for re-telecastChanakya 47 episodes, directed by Chandraprak...

11 new cases reported in JK; 11,644 under observation

JK government said on Monday 11 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported, which include three from Jammu and eight from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 49. Out of the total cases, 45 are ac...

Hard times shape speedy Saudi and Kuwaiti coronavirus response

The worlds last major coronavirus outbreak, in 2012, began in Saudi Arabia, where a faltering response allowed the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS to kill several hundred people and spread across the region. This time around, the king...

24 more test corona-positive in UP, tally inches up near century mark: Officials

As many as 24 people tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, raising the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 96, said officials. Of the 24 new corona patients, 14 are from Meerut, seven from Noida Gau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020