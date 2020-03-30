Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia PM declares curfew to halt coronavirus spread

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:17 IST
Georgia PM declares curfew to halt coronavirus spread

Georgia will impose an overnight curfew, close its public transport, including metro system, and ban gatherings of more than three people from March 31 to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Monday.

Travel between cities and smaller towns by public transport will be banned and gatherings of more than three people will be allowed only in groceries and pharmacies, but with social distancing rules in place. All citizens should carry their IDs when going out, people aged over 70 are only allowed to leave home to go to the nearest grocery or pharmacy, but residents can use taxis and private cars for moving around.

Gakharia added that special check-points would be set up in the capital Tbilisi and six other big cities across the country to screen people and enforce the rules. The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million had reported 100 cases of coronavirus as of Monday with no deaths and 18 patients recovered. It had already declared a state of emergency for a month from March 21.

Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani said that around 800 penitentiary system inspectors, including guards, would stay in prisons and be housed in special facilities to try to avoid bringing the virus into jails. Georgia had already closed its borders, banned foreign citizens from entering, stopped passenger traffic on its railway and completely halted air traffic with other countries.

It has also closed all shops except for groceries, pharmacies and petrol stations and shut winter resorts, restaurants, cafes, casinos, nightclubs and gyms. In neighbouring Azerbaijan number of people infected with coronavirus rose to 273 as of Monday, 26 of whom had recovered and four died.

Armenia reported 482 cases of coronavirus, the highest number in the South Caucasus region, two more patients died over the weekend, bringing the death toll to three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Spain delays 5G spectrum auction due to coronavirus

Spain will delay a planned auction of 5G spectrum due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in a statement on Monday.A process of freeing up space in the 700 MHz band for next-generation Internet in Spanish networks had been due ...

UPDATE 3-J&J, U.S. government plan 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

Johnson Johnson said on Monday that it and the U.S. government will invest 1 billion to create enough manufacturing capacity to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the new coronavirus that has killed more than...

25 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, total rises to 97: Health Department.

25 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, total rises to 97 Health Department....

After CM's visit, Noida DM transferred for failing to control coronavirus spread

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh for failing to control the spread of coronavirus, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hotspot of the deadly infection in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020