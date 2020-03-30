Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe locks down to fight coronavirus amid economic crisis

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:19 IST
Zimbabwe locks down to fight coronavirus amid economic crisis

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following South Africa in implementing some of the world's toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages. But unlike neighbouring South Africa, where many citizens defied calls to stay indoors, with some clashing with security forces at the weekend, Zimbabweans mostly stayed home.

Zimbabwe has recorded just seven coronavirus cases and one death, but the government announced a range of financial measures to help fight the epidemic and said it was unfreezing 4,000 posts in the health sector. Central Harare's streets were deserted. Banks, government offices and businesses were shut. Zimbabwean police, who have a reputation for brutality, manned checkpoints on highways into the capital and questioned the few motorists.

In the poor township of Mbare, vegetable markets and the inter-city bus rank were closed and rows of wooden stalls used by vegetable vendors abandoned. Nearby, six men sat outside their flat drinking gin. Fox Dhalu, a 36-year-old father of three, complained that some shops had hiked prices over the weekend.

"The government gave us short notice to prepare for this coronavirus lockdown. We are very angry about this," he said. A few blocks from the police station in the middle class suburb of Mabelreign, 73-year-old grandmother Angela Nerwande sat on an improvised stool selling vegetables on her stall.

"What will my grandchildren eat if I stay at home? "At my age I am not afraid of dying. If they want to arrest me let them come," she said. In a statement, Zimbabwe Police Spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The law is very clear, those who don't comply will be arrested and prosecuted."

WATER CANNON In South Africa, many of the most vulnerable people have struggled to maintain the lockdown, and people in poor, overcrowded townships have continued to mingle, sometimes prompting security forces to use water cannon to break them up.

State broadcaster SABC aired videos of soldiers humiliating people, making them do squats and pulling one along the ground with a wire. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the channel they should not use excessive force. "We want our security services to partner with our communities to stop the spread of coronavirus," she said.

South African police said a policeman and security guard had shot a man dead during the coronavirus lockdown. In a bid to ease the impact, South Africa relaxed restrictions on taxis during rush hour and made early social security payments to the elderly.

"We are scared of being sick but there is nothing we can do, what are we going to eat? We are here to get paid so we can buy food," said Maryjane Jinethi, 66, as she queued in Soweto for her check. South Africa has 1,280 cases, and two deaths, as of Monday compared with an African total of 4,894.

In Nigeria's capital Abuja and the main city Lagos, those who could afford to stock up queued at shops ahead of a 14-day lockdown starting at 11 p.m. (2200 GMT). (Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos, Siyabonga Sishi and Alexander Winning in Johannesburg Writing by Tim Cocks, Editing by William Maclean and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Spain delays 5G spectrum auction due to coronavirus

Spain will delay a planned auction of 5G spectrum due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in a statement on Monday.A process of freeing up space in the 700 MHz band for next-generation Internet in Spanish networks had been due ...

UPDATE 3-J&J, U.S. government plan 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

Johnson Johnson said on Monday that it and the U.S. government will invest 1 billion to create enough manufacturing capacity to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the new coronavirus that has killed more than...

25 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, total rises to 97: Health Department.

25 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, total rises to 97 Health Department....

After CM's visit, Noida DM transferred for failing to control coronavirus spread

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh for failing to control the spread of coronavirus, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hotspot of the deadly infection in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020