24 more test corona-positive in UP, tally inches up near century mark: Officials

As many as 24 people tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, raising the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 96, said officials. "Of the 24 new corona patients, 14 are from Meerut, seven from Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), and one each from Agra, Lucknow and Bulandshahar," Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, said in a statement here on Monday.

As per the district-wise break-up of total corona-positive cases in the state, 38 are from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 19 from Meerut, 11 from Agra, nine from Lucknow, seven from Ghaziabad, two each from Pilibhit and Varanasi and one each from Lakhimpur-Khiri, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Shamli, Jaunpur, Baghpat, Bareilly and Bulandshahr, the statement said. Agarwal said 35 persons have been put under quarantine in Meerut and 28 in Ghaziabad.

"One residential society has been locked down in Ghaziabad and a perimeter of five five kilometres around this society has been completely sealed off. Some areas of Meerut city also have been totally locked down. Officers with surveillance expertise are being deployed in Meerut and Noida," he said. Meanwhile, three more patients recovered fully and were discharged on Monday, today, Dr Agarwal said.

"This includes two in Noida and one in Agra. So far, a total of 17 patients -- eight in Agra, two in Ghaziabad, six in Noida and one in Lucknow -- have been cured discharged. All of the admitted patients are stable," he said. Speaking to reporters here earlier, Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad had said, "The maximum 36 cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, where 31 were from just one factory." "In Meerut, 13 cases have been reported, all of which are relatives and acquaintances of one infected person," he had said.

Prasad said of the total cases reported so far, 44 are from two clusters. Cluster containment work is on, he said, explaining that if more than one patient is reported in a cluster, every house in a radius of three kilometre is thoroughly scanned and if any symptom is reported, residents of the said house are quarantined and their samples tested.

"If just a single case is reported in a cluster, we do containment in a radius of one kilometre," Prasad said, adding so far 2,430 samples have been sent to different laboratories, of which 2,305 have tested negative. Prasad said the Centre has provided Rs 50-lakh insurance cover in addition to the existing cover for the healthcare workers involved in treating COVID-19 patients and allied works.

He also told reporters that people coming to Uttar Pradesh from outside the state are being kept in quarantine camps since Sunday. "Around 780 people have been kept in quarantine facilities. We are monitoring them. Apart from this, around 10,000 people are in home quarantine. They are those who have returned from foreign countries or have been asymptomatic contact of a (coronavirus) positive patient," said Prasad.

The Health Department is getting full support from the Chief Minister Helpline. Calls are being received on the helpline number of the health department as well. If anyone feels having developed COVID-19 symptoms, they are being helped by providing their name, address to the surveillance team, Prasad said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

