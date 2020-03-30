Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus positive Ludhiana woman dies, death toll rises to three in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:28 IST
Coronavirus positive Ludhiana woman dies, death toll rises to three in Punjab

A 42-year-old coronavirus-positive woman died at a Patiala hospital on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Punjab to three, an official said. It is the second coronavirus-related death within 24 hours in the state where 41 people are confirmed so far to have been infected by the virus.

The Ludhiana resident was admitted at the hospital on Sunday night, Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra said over the phone. “She was complaining of breathlessness and had acute respiratory distress syndrome,” he said.

Malhotra said she died around 1.30 pm on Monday, before the report of her samples confirming her as coronavirus positive arrived. She was among the three patients who tested positive on Monday, taking the coronavirus count in the state to 41.

The three people who have died of the infection in the state include a 62-year-old who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Amritsar. He succumbed to the virus on Sunday evening.

A 70-year-old Nawanshahr resident died of cardiac arrest on March 18. A medical report, which came in after his death, showed he had tested positive for the infection. Among the three new coronavirus cases is a 65-year-old resident of Nayagaon in Mohali.

He was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said. "He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. Now his test report for coronavirus has come positive. He has no travel history," the official said.

He added that the patient’s condition is critical and he is on ventilator support. "We are tracing all his contacts and their tests will be conducted," he said.

Health authorities have sealed all entry points to Nayagaon area and are taking measures to contain the spread of the virus. A Patiala resident who had travelled to Dubai also contracted the infection and was admitted to government medical college in Patiala, according to a medical bulletin.

Those who came in contact with him are being traced, it said. Of the 41 cases reported in the state so far, 19 are from Nawanshahr, seven from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar, two from Ludhiana and one each from Amritsar and Patiala.

According to a medical bulletin, 1,051 samples have been tested in Punjab so far. Of them, reports of 881 samples came negative and the 131 results are still awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's PM wins emergency powers to fight coronavirus

Hungarys parliament granted nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban the right to rule by decree on Monday to fight the coronavirus, ignoring calls by opponents and rights groups to put a timeframe on the extra powers.President Janos Ader, a...

South African rand touches all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand hit an all-time low on Monday after rating firm Moodys removed the countrys last investment-grade credit rating and downgraded it to junk status - although the selloff did not deepen as some expected.Like many emerging ma...

COVID-19: Gujarat toll rises to 6; case tally increases to 70

With the death of one more coronavirus positive patient on Monday, the toll in Gujarat rose to six even as the number of infections increased to 70 with the addition of seven new positive cases, a senior health department official said. A 4...

Navy hospital ship sails into New York, frontline of U.S. coronavirus battle

In a hopeful image that captured the spirit of a national mobilization against the coronavirus, a Navy hospital ship docked in New York on Monday as the city pleaded for more help to stanch the deadly outbreak at its U.S. epicenter.Painted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020