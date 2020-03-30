Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Leh, Kargil functional: Official

PTI | Leh | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:23 IST
Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Leh, Kargil functional: Official

Dedicated hospitals to treat coronavirus patients in Leh and Kargil have been made functional from Monday, the administration announced. Dr Tashi Motup and Dr Abdul Jalil would be in-charge of the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Leh and Kargil respectively, Commissioner/Secretary Health UT Ladkah Rigzin Samphel said in a press conference.

Samphel said officials of Rapid Reaction Team from Delhi visited Leh to review COVID-19 preparations. During their survey, the officials visited the containment area of Chuchot Gongma, interacted with the family members of the patients, reviewed the arrangements of police and other departments.

They also met the three patients under hospital quarantine who had recovered from COVID-19. The officials' report appreciates the documentation and overall preparation in regards to COVID-19, he stated.

The process to stock medical equipment to carry on for up to three months and bettering the medical facilities in regards to COVID-19 has begun, the official said. Nodal Officer for Ladakhi students outside UT Ladakh Sumera Shafi had received about 127 calls and about 16 mails from students in Aligarh, Banglore, Delhi, J&K, Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Nagpur, Roorkee and Dehradoon and patients with their grievances, he said.

The students are advised to remain in their respective hostels/rental spaces and to first contact the nodal officer or the designated Liaison Officer of their regions for any query, Samphel said. He further said that they can contact Shafi on 8447523725.

Responding to a query on wrong information on total count of 16 positive cases in Ladakh, Samphel reaffirmed that initially there were 13 positive cases out of which three patients had recovered and are under hospital quarantine. There are 10 active positive cases in Ladakh, he said.

He appealed to the people to visit the official Department of Health & Family Welfare of the Union Health Ministry for correct data. He also sought cooperation from all sections of the region including rural areas of Ladakh to make the lockdown successful by staying at home. Meanwhile, in order to ensure sanitisation of Leh town, the district administration through the municipal committee carried out sanitisation of various places such as Raj Niwas, Chief Medical Office, Police Station, all bank ATM kiosks at Leh Main Bazaar to Skalzangling, general stores, government offices by spraying Sodium Hypochlorite.

All buses, bus stands, ration depots and shops are scheduled for sanitisation on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Barclays sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

Barclays, one of the biggest lenders in Europe to the fossil fuel industry, on Monday set itself a target to reach net zero for its own carbon emissions and the activities it finances by 2050. The British banks action follows pressure from ...

8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka

been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to91, the Health department said here on Monday. The state government asked all those in home quarantine to send selfies with their GPS coordinates every one ...

Microsoft says Skype users surge 70% amid coronavirus outbreak

The number of people using Microsofts Skype video calling system has surged by 70 in a month to 40 million people presently, as more individuals stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Monday.Skype-to-Skype calling mi...

Zimbabwe locks down to fight coronavirus amid economic crisis

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following South Africa in implementing tough anti-coronavirus measures that are likely to hurt an economy already suffering from hyperinflation and food shortages.But unlike neighbourin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020