G20 finance officials to speak again on Tuesday about coronavirus -sources

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies will convene via video conference on Tuesday, for the second time in just over a week, to coordinate their response to the coronavirus pandemic, three sources told Reuters.

One of the sources said that among the topics of discussion would be debt relief to poorer countries hit by the pandemic.

