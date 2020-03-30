Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 trade ministers meet by video to tackle coronavirus disruptions

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:01 IST
G20 trade ministers meet by video to tackle coronavirus disruptions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies convened an extraordinary video conference on Monday to come to grips with the blow to global trade from the coronavirus pandemic and weigh how to overcome supply chain disruptions. G20 leaders pledged last week to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses.

They said they would ensure the flow of goods including vital medical supplies and resolve disruptions caused by border closures by national governments anxious to limit transmissions of the virus. But they stopped short of calling for an end to export bans that many countries, including G20 members France, Germany, and India, have enacted on drugs and medical supplies. Lack of protective gear is putting doctors and nurses at risk.

Many countries rely on China, the source of the outbreak, for drug ingredients, and are now struggling to avoid shortages after lockdown measures prompted by the epidemic held up supplies and delayed shipments. Supply chains are backing up as air freight capacity plunges and companies struggle to find truck drivers and shipping crews. Europe and the United States are short tens of thousands of freight containers. Shippers struggle with crew shortages and quarantines at ports. Agriculture also faces disruption.

A statement was expected after the ministerial gathering, which representatives from the World Health Organization, World Trade Organization, and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development were invited to attend. For their part, G20 finance ministers and central bankers will meet virtually on Tuesday for the second time in just over a week to continue coordinating their response, including debt relief to poorer countries, three sources told Reuters.

Japan's trade minister told counterparts at Monday's meeting that the public and private sectors should try to avoid shutting supply networks to enable an early resumption of economic activities. "It is extremely important to keep supplying medical and daily necessities internationally to overcome the crisis as well as to restore economic activities when the coronavirus outbreak comes to an end," Hiroshi Kajiyama said in a statement.

Yousef Al-Benyan, chair of the Saudi Business 20 which engages the global business community, told Reuters cross-border trade would be vital to economic recovery. Each G20 state must "address their local requirements, but that should not compromise the good state of free trade globally which will benefit everybody", he added.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 738,500 people worldwide and killed some 35,000, and is expected to inflict a global recession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Abortion providers in Ohio aim to block coronavirus-related curbs

Abortion providers across Ohio on Monday asked a federal court to block state officials from curbing abortions as part of an order canceling non-essential surgeries and procedures during the coronavirus crisis.The abortion clinics told U.S....

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britains royal family on Monday before officially embarking on new careers without their Royal Highness styles. Harry and Meghan shocked Queen Elizabe...

'Staggering': New York virus death toll rises above 1,200

A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds arrived Monday in New York City as the number of deaths in the state from the outbreak climbed quickly. Mayor Bill de Blasio said President Donald Trumps suggestion that thousands of medical masks are di...

Trump: NY mayor would be a better candidate than Biden

US President Donald Trump said Monday that New York mayor Andrew Cuomo, whose popularity has surged thanks to his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in his city, would make a better candidate to run against him Novembers elections than De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020