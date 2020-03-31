Left Menu
AmEx to freeze hiring, not cut jobs as coronavirus crisis deepens- Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:00 IST
Credit card issuer American Express Co will freeze hiring and avoid job cuts this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg news reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fnews%2Farticles%2F2020-03-30%2Famex-to-freeze-hiring-after-sending-60-000-to-work-remotely%3Futm_campaign%3Dsocialflow-organic%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26cmpid%3Dsocialflow-twitter-business%26utm_content%3Dbusiness%26utm_source%3Dtwitter%26sref%3DvEQJzSks&data=02%7C01%7Cnoor.hussain%40thomsonreuters.com%7C5475ca3c12b04b9df14508d7d4d65b2c%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637211889454203062&sdata=lC7Xdunp08y0bJ%2FydhKMiyigGwqxbpUOXvfrvHAjnnc%3D&reserved=0 on Monday, citing a video message to employees from Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri.

More than 60,000 employees were now equipped to work from home, according to the report.

