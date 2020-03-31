U.S. House Democrats chart next coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. House of Representatives has begun work on a fourth coronavirus bill targeting a slew of crisis issues from short supplies of medical equipment and protective gear to enhanced worker protections, infrastructure needs and additional payments to individuals, Democratic lawmakers said on Monday.

"We must do more to help our helpers in this moment of national crisis. Delays in producing enough PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators will cost lives that should not have to be lost. The president must use the full powers of the Defense Production Act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on a teleconference with reporters.

