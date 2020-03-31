Coronavirus shows U.S. too dependent on cheap medical imports, USTR says

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday that G20 trade ministers should work resolve disruptions to supply chains for medical products needed to fight the coronavirus but warned that the pandemic has revealed vulnerabilities in the U.S. economy.

"Unfortunately, like others, we are learning in this crisis that over-dependence on other countries as a source of cheap medical products and supplies has created a strategic vulnerability to our economy," Lighthizer said in remarks delivered to a G20 trade ministers call.

"For the United States, we are encouraging diversification of supply chains and seeking to promote more manufacturing at home."

