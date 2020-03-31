Doctor recommended no action for U.S.' Pelosi after coronavirus contact

The U.S. Congress' attending physician recommended U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi take no particular action after she was in contact with Representative Nydia Velazquez, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said on Monday.

The physician found Pelosi's contact with Velazquez to have been of "low risk," Hammill said. Velazquez, a Democrat from New York, announced in a statement earlier on Monday that she had been diagnosed with a presumed case of coronavirus, although she had not been tested, after developing symptoms of the ailment on Sunday. Velazquez was in the U.S. Capitol on Friday and attended a ceremony at which Pelosi signed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus response plan.

