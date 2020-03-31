Venezuela's Maduro says post-pandemic recovery requires OPEC+ deal

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said an economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic subsides will depend on a deal by the OPEC+ grouping of the world's largest oil exporters to guarantee "fair prices" for crude.

Maduro said he told Russia's new ambassador to Caracas he believed it was important Russia and OPEC+ countries reach a deal to stabilize oil markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.