Venezuela's Maduro says post-pandemic recovery requires OPEC+ deal
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said an economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic subsides will depend on a deal by the OPEC+ grouping of the world's largest oil exporters to guarantee "fair prices" for crude.
Maduro said he told Russia's new ambassador to Caracas he believed it was important Russia and OPEC+ countries reach a deal to stabilize oil markets.
