TVS Motor Company contributes Rs 5 cr to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to fight the battle against coronavirus pandemic. The contribution has been made through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) – the CSR arm of TVS Motor Company, the company said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company and group firms have already pledged Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19. SST has taken up several initiatives in Tamil Nadu in the fight against coronavirus outbreak, including making and supplying one million protective face masks for essential service providers within the state.

It has also deployed vehicles and disinfectants to municipalities within the state, the company said. Besides, the company has employed factory kitchens at the manufacturing units at Hosur and Padi in Tamil Nadu to make pre-packed cooked meals. These are supplied to all essential care workers in the vicinity, from police personnel, municipal staff to healthcare workers.

SST also handed over a 'Disinfectant Spray Cannon' vehicle to the Corporation of Chennai to help in disinfecting areas and localities, it added.

