Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 11:45 a.m.

Samples of five more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230, official says. 11:36 a.m.

Seventeen more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 66, officials say. 11:35 a.m.

Australian cricketers might have to accept a pay cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says country's Test captain Tim Paine. 11:34 a.m.

Twenty four people who attended Nizamuddin West religious congregation test COVID-19 positive. 11:26 a.m.

Scientists develop an AI tool to predict which COVID-19 patients will develop respiratory disease. 11: 19 a.m.

AP reports 17 new coronavirus cases as the state's tally rises to 40. 11:14 a.m.

Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gujarat, taking the number of coronavirus-infected patients in the state to 73. 11:13 a.m.

The Odisha government sanctions Rs 54 lakh to feed stray animals in various cities during the lockdown. 11:12 a.m.

11:09 a.m. Several organizations are feeding homeless and destitute people on the streets of Assam amid lockdown.

11:05 a.m. A hospital in Ahmedabad sets up the sanitizing chamber to check COVID-19 spread.

11:04 a.m. The US is coordinating with India to bring back stranded Americans, official says.

11:01 a.m. IIT Guwahati students develop a drone to sanitize large areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

11:00 a.m. Foreign IT professionals, a majority of them Indians with H-1B visas in the US, have urged the Trump administration to extend their permissible stay from 60 to 180 days after job loss, amidst massive layoffs in America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

10:49 a.m. That in-home quarantine in Karnataka directed to send selfies every hour to the government.

10:17 a.m. A woman infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state.

10:15 a.m. The US begins stockpiling malaria medicine for treating COVID-19 patients.

10:14 a.m. A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, official says.

10:13 a.m. A US-based university develops hand-held, automatic ventilators to fight coronavirus.

10:07 a.m. The BMC starts GIS mapping of coronavirus affected areas in the city and set up a 'war room' to monitor the viral infection in the city and take steps to prevent its spread further.

9:45 a.m. The world economy will go into recession with likely exception of India and China, the UN trade report says.

9:37 a.m.

9:33 a.m. Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225.

9:30 a.m. A 22-year-old man with foreign travel history tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the state to eight.

9:27 a.m. A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five.

9:17 a.m. Over 12,000 fake N95 face masks were seized from a warehouse in Bengaluru by the Central Crime Branch, police say.

9:16 a.m. US President Donald Trump says the next 30 days are very vital for America in the fight against coronavirus, as the confirmed cases of those infected soared to 164,000, and fatalities crossed 3,100 in the country.

9:05 a.m. China reports 48 new imported cases of coronavirus while the death toll reached 3,305 with one more fatality, officials say.

