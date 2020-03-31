Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record grocery sales as Britons prepared for coronavirus lockdown - Kantar

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:16 IST
Record grocery sales as Britons prepared for coronavirus lockdown - Kantar

British grocery sales soared 20.6% year-on-year in the four weeks to March 22, as shoppers stocked-up before the country went on coronavirus lockdown, making it the biggest month on record for grocery sales, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said growth was driven by people shopping more frequently and buying slightly more on each trip, with the average household spending an extra 62.92 pounds ($77.36) over the four weeks, equivalent to adding five days worth of groceries. Grocery sales were 10.8 billion pounds in the period, which ended a day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a full lockdown of Britain.

"That's even higher than levels seen at Christmas, the busiest time of year under normal circumstances," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar. He expects restrictions on movement and relatively full grocery cupboards will mean the incredibly high levels of shopping trips made in March will drop off over the coming weeks.

"While much-reported panic buying has been concentrated to a relatively low number of individuals so far, we anticipate that this too will subside as consumers gain confidence in the retailers' abilities to maintain grocery supplies and keep stock on the shelves," McKevitt added. ($1 = 0.8133 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says "terrorist" attack inside Turkey halts natural gas exports - TV

Iran said on Tuesday its natural gas exports to Turkey have stopped after an attack on a pipeline inside the neighbouring country, an Iranian official told state TV.This morning, terrorists attacked a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey near...

Sadananda Gowda urges PSUs to contribute CSR funds to PM CARES

In view of the urgent need to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D. V Sadananda Gowda has urged all the profit-making PSUs under his Ministry to donate part of their CSR funds to Prime Ministers Citize...

PIL seeks appointing Advocate General for Delhi; HC asks AAP govt to respond

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to respond to a plea seeking appointment of an Advocate General to represent and provide legal advise to the government of Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shanka...

COVID-19: Medtronic shares ventilator design specifications to accelerate global production

Medical tech major Medtronic on Tuesday said it is publicly sharing the design specifications of Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator to accelerate efforts to increase global ventilator production in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020