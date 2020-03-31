Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in UP's Bareilly go up to six

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:06 IST
Five members of the family of a youth who was tested positive for coronavirus have also been infected, officials said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to six, they said.

"The samples of six members of the family of the youth, working in Noida, were sent for testing and five of them, including his mother, father, brother, sister, and wife have been found as positive," Chief Medical Officer Vineet Shukla said. After the report was received from the KGMU, the Subhash Nagar area where the family resides has been sealed. Five-kilometre area around their house has been made the buffer zone, officials said. The health department has started screening of all the people residing in the one-kilometre area around their house, Shukla said. PTI CORR SAB SRY

