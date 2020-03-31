Indonesia confirms 114 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,528

Indonesia confirms 114 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,528Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:48 IST
Indonesia confirmed 114 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,528, a health ministry official said.
Another 14 people had died, taking the total to 136, the official, Achmad Yurianto, reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
