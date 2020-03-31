Left Menu
Development News Edition

German city introduces face masks for shoppers as corona cases rise

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:42 IST
German city introduces face masks for shoppers as corona cases rise

The city of Jena in eastern Germany has decided to make people wear face masks when shopping or travelling by public transport, stepping up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and becoming the first city in the country to introduce the measure. For the last two weeks, states around Germany have closed schools, restaurants, bars and banned public gatherings as they try to tackle the outbreak but the number of cases and deaths is still rising fast.

Jena, which has 119 cases of the coronavirus and an overall population of about 110,000, decided to follow Austria which on Monday said it was requiring shoppers to wear basic face masks in supermarkets. "In a week's time, wearing mouth and nose protection in shops in Jena, on public transport and buildings with public traffic will be compulsory," Jena town hall said in a statement.

Given shortages of face masks, the town in the state of Thuringia said towels or scarves wrapped over peoples' mouths and noses would be acceptable and it encouraged individuals to sew their own. As medical staff around the world clamour for personal protective equipment, many German companies, especially textiles firms, have switched to producing protective face masks.

The president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said the discussion about face masks was relevant because they help slow the spread of droplets. German officials have stressed now is not the time to loosen social distancing measures introduced earlier this month but politicians, fearful of the impact on Europe's biggest economy, are already debating how best to unwind the lockdown measures.

A health ministry spokesman said on Monday an obligation for the general public to wear masks may have a role to play later. Another option for later is to launch a smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections, an approach pioneered by Singapore which German officials think could work without invading people's privacy.

With the council of economic advisors warning the virus could cause a 5.4% contraction in the German economy this year, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has announced a stimulus package worth more than 750 billion euros to cushion the blow. The Ifo institute said keeping firms closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus outbreak could cost the German state of Bavaria, Germany's worst hit state, up to 94 billion euros ($104 billion).

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 61,913 and 583 people have died of the disease, RKI statistics showed. RKI President Wieler said he was optimistic the measures Germany had taken were working and the situation would become clearer after Easter.

He also said, however, that he expected the mortality rate of 0.8% in Germany to rise, in part because more older people were getting infected. In a particularly shocking case, at least 15 people have died in one nursing home in Wolfsburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia declares state of emergency as virus toll jumps

Indonesian leader Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as coronavirus deaths in the worlds fourth most populous country jumped again, but he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown. Widodos administration has been heavily c...

Pak court exempts Sharif from personal appearance in money laundering case

A Pakistani court has exempted ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for treatment, from personal appearance in a money laundering case. Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year. The Lahore Accountabilit...

Indonesia rolls out nearly $25 bln more spending for coronavirus

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday and said an additional 24.9 billion would be spent to cushion its impact on Southeast Asias biggest economy. Widodo said he signed ...

Provide security to doctors, other healthcare providers, HC directs JK Police

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked police to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare providers after reports emerged that some people kept in isolation for suspected coronavirus infection had misbehaved with medical staff and da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020