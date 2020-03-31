Vietnam c.bank says banks should consider cutting costs to reduce interest rates

Commercial banks should consider cutting operational costs, bonuses and cash dividends to focus on reducing interest rates amid the spread of the coronovirus, Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday.

"Controlling inflation and macroeconomic stability are top priorities now," the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.

