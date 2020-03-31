Fresh coronavirus positive cases from Sirsa, Hisar, Faridabad take Haryana's total to 25

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana rose to 25 on Tuesday with fresh cases reported from Hisar, Sirsa and Faridabad, officials said. However, the figure does not include 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram after they were found COVID-19 positive.

Among the fresh cases is a woman from Sirsa who tested positive, they said. According to the state's health department, the total number of cases include 10 from Gurugram, five from Faridabad, four from Panipat, and one each from Sirsa, Hisar, Panchkula, Palwal, Sonipat and Ambala.

The coronavirus positive case from Ambala is a man who lives in a village in neighbouring Patiala district of Punjab, officials said. The test reports of 218 samples are awaited, they said.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the state stands at eight -- six from Gurugram and one each from Faridabad and Panipat. PTI SUN VSD RHL.

