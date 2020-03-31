Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clear messages about quarantine are key to success, research finds

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:01 IST
Clear messages about quarantine are key to success, research finds

Clear and consistent messaging about lockdown measures, why they are needed, and about the practicalities of social distancing such as food and finances, are crucial to their potential for slowing outbreaks of disease, researchers said on Tuesday.

With hundreds of cities worldwide already using isolation and quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus - and more likely to follow - a study of previous disease outbreaks found that quarantine adherence rates range from 0% to more than 92%, and that clarity is key. If instructions or language are unclear, then people tend to make up their own rules, the research found, and social pressure from others to comply with quarantine is also important.

"The effectiveness of quarantine depends on how many people do it, so it is important to know what makes people more likely to comply," said Simon Wessely, a professor of psychological medicine at King's College London's Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, who worked on the research. "In the era of 'fake news', consistent messaging is difficult, but leaving the information needs of the public unmet can be dangerous. Public health teams should provide clear, authoritative information...and then check the messages are getting through."

Published in the journal Public Health, the research analysed data from 14 studies from around the world looking at adherence by different groups to quarantines during a range of disease outbreaks including Ebola, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), the H1N1 flu pandemic and mumps. If people believed that quarantine was beneficial in controlling the outbreak, and if they also believed the disease itself is risky, then adherence tended to be better - especially if lockdown measures began fairly swiftly to slow the spread of the disease.

Rebecca Webster, who co-led the study, said it showed that because people vary so much in their adherence to quarantine, "public health officials should provide a timely, clear rationale for (it)". "Our research also showed that messaging around the benefit...could be influential, as well as ensuring that sufficient supplies of food, medication and other essentials are provided," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 630pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-------------------------------------------------------...

Europe sends medical goods to Iran in trade test

France, Germany and Britain have exported medical goods to Iran in the first transaction conducted under a trade mechanism set up to barter humanitarian goods and food after the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal, Germany said on Tues...

54 people from Karna attended religious congregation at Delhi

Bengaluru, Mar 31 PTI As many as 54 people,including a COVID-19 fatal victim, had attended the religious congregation at Delhi and the process was on to identify and quarantine them, the Karnataka government said here on Tuesday. In a tweet...

Quarantine a headache for Polish healthcare commuters in east Germany

If Tomasz Jamro, an emergency ward nurse in eastern Germany, returns home to see his wife and three children over the border in Poland, he will be stuck authorities there will quarantine him for two weeks.He is one of two dozen Polish medic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020