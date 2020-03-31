Armenia extends emergency restrictions for another 10 days-PM

Armenia is extending emergency restrictions for another 10 days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The ex-Soviet country of about 3 million reported 532 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, the highest number in the South Caucasus region. Three patients died, 30 recovered.

