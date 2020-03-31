Elderly man among two COVID-19 patients discharged in C'garh

Left Menu
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:39 IST
Two COVID-19 patients, including an elderly man, were discharged on Tuesday from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in Chhattisgarh following their recovery, hospital authorities said. A 68-year-old man from Raipur and a 33-year-old man from Bhilai in Durg district were discharged from the hospital a week after they tested positive, Dr Karan Peepre, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, told PTI.

The two were admitted to the government-run hospital in the state capital after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 25, he said. Their two consecutive tests were negative for the infection during the last four days, he said, adding this indicated their recovery from the viral disease.

However, they have been advised to stay in isolation at home for at least a month, Peepre said. While the elderly man had no travel history outside the state capital, the Bhilai resident had returned from Dubai on March 11, he said.

"After rigorous medication and isolation as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol, the two responded well to their treatment. "The VRD (Viral Research and Diagnostic) lab in the institute found their two consecutive tests negative and they were discharged as per the ICMR guidelines," he said.

Four other COVID-19 patients admitted in AIIMS are in stable condition," an AIIMS release said. The release quoted director of AIIMS Nitin M Nagarkar as saying that the recovery of the two patients was a great achievement for the hospital and shows the dedication and commitment of its staff.

Doctors, employees and technical staff of AIIMS, Raipur have decided to contribute one day salary in the PM- CARES Fund, set up for providing relief to those affected by COVID-19, the statement added. Almost 60 doctors, nursing staff and technical employees are working round-the-lock in AIIMS to provide treatment to coronavirus patients, it added.

