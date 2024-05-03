PM Modi Emphasizes Service to People, Vows Commitment at Bardhaman-Durgapur Rally
PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 03-05-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Not here to enjoy, I want to dedicate my life to serve people: PM Modi at poll rally in Bardhaman-Durgapur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
