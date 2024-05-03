PM Modi in Bengal: 'Let Durgapur be known as industrial city not just in India, but globally'
PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 03-05-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 11:37 IST
Want Durgapur to be known as industrial city not only in India, but across the world : PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal.
