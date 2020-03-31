Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rise by 175 to 1,039 -authorities

The number of deaths in the Netherlands resulting from the coronavirus epidemic has risen by 175 to 1,039, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed infections increased by 845 to 12,595, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.

