Five coronavirus patients in Maha are in ICU: health minister

Out of 230 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Maharashtra, the condition of five is serious, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. So far ten COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

"There are five patients who are COVID-19 positive and their condition is serious. They are in ICU, on ventilator support," Tope told a news channel. "Other 225 people are in isolation wards. Many of them are on path to recovery," he added.